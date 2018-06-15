Drew Pearce on ‘Hotel Artemis’ and How His Love of Los Angeles Inspired the Film

0

With Hotel Artemis now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director Drew Pearce for an extended interview. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about why he loves Los Angeles and the way it inspired Hotel Artemis, the reason he needed to set the film in the near future, how he was able to get Jodie Foster after her extended hiatus from acting, how he landed cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with Hotel Artemis, the film takes place in a near-future Los Angeles and revolves around a secret members-only hospital that caters to criminals. Run by The Nurse (Jodie Foster), the hospital has various rules (including no weapons and no murdering other patients) that are put into question when an object of great value enters its gates. The film also stars Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki,” Dave Bautista as “Everest,” Sofia Boutella as “Nice,” Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara,” Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu,” Jenny Slate as “Morgan,” Zachary Quinto as “Crosby,” and Charlie Day as “Acapulco.” For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Drew Pearce had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. You can also watch our in-depth Q&A on the making of Hotel Artemis with Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella and writer-director Drew Pearce by clicking here.

