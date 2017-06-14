‘DuckTales’ Reboot Gets a New Theme Song, Intro, and Release Date

0

Some excellent news out of Duckburg today! Disney XD’s DuckTales reboot not only has a confirmed release date, there’s also a brand new theme song and intro to go along with the revamped series! Written by Mark C. Mueller, the song is performed by singer/songwriter Felicia Barton and produced by Emmy Award-winning Michael ‘Smidi’ Smith and composer Dominic Lewis. It will be released by Walt Disney Records on Friday, June 23rd, but you can check it out in the video below!

Also announced today, Disney XD’s DuckTales will premiere in a one-hour television movie, titled “Woo-oo!” of course, to be presented for 24 consecutive hours on Saturday, August 12th, beginning at midnight EDT/PDT. Then, the series will debut with two new episodes on Saturday, September 23rd starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT and playing throughout the day. Each will also be available on the Disney XD app and Disney XD VOD on those same dates. The September series premiere coincides with the 30th anniversary of the original Emmy Award-winning series.

Check out the new intro below and feel free to let us know how you think it compares to the original:

Featuring a distinct animation style inspired by the classic Carl Barks’ comic designs, DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack; no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley; and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s newfound fierce friend. The story unfolds as Donald Duck reluctantly takes Huey, Dewey and Louie to the home of their reclusive great-uncle Scrooge McDuck. Enthralled by their once-legendary great-uncle and the wonder of McDuck Manor, the triplets and Webby learn of long-kept family secrets and unleash totems from Scrooge’s epic past, sending the family on an adventure of a lifetime to the Lost City of Atlantis.

The voice cast is David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

Recurring guest voices include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Duckburg’s favorite hero Gizmoduck (his alias is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera), Allison Janney as Scrooge’s old flame Goldie O’Gilt, Margo Martindale as the ruthless villain Ma Beagle, Paul F. Tompkins as lucky duck Gladstone Gander, Kimiko Glenn as well-traveled teen Lena, Jim Rash as mad scientist Gyro Gearloose, Josh Brener as tech billionaire Mark Beaks, Keith Ferguson as Scrooge’s archenemy Flintheart Glomgold, Eric Bauza as Beagle Boys and Corey Burton as scientist Ludwig Von Drake.

DuckTales is executive produced by Annie Award-nominee Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse), with Francisco Angones serving as co-producer and story editor, and Sean Jimenez (Gravity Falls) as art director.