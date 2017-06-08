‘DuckTales’ Cast and Characters Revealed in New Images

0

Way back in December of last year, we brought you word that Disney XD’s DuckTales reboot cast would be led by David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, joined by Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Also starring in the modern take on the classic animated series will be Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, with Toks Olagundoye as housekeeper Mrs. Beakley, and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack. But now a duck-load of new cast members and their characters have emerged!

EW had the reveal of DuckTales cast and characters along with new images to show off their designs. They also had a chance to chat with co-producer Francisco Angones about the reboot, due to hit the network this August. Here’s how he envisions the new, adventurous series:

“One of the things we always loved about the old show was that it was this family of adventurers, but the emphasis in every episode had always been on the adventure and plotline. The basic conceit of growing our show was that this is a big blended family of adventurers, so it should feel like a combination of Indiana Jones and a blended Arrested Development-style family sitcom where every character has a different relationship to one another.”

Some of those adventures will include mysteries such as the divide that occurred between Scrooge and Donald; the ages of Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and their personality traits; just to name a couple. The modern reboot also gives Webby a bit more to work with and by extension Micucci can bring more to her performance. Read up about all of that and more over on EW.

Here’s a look at the new cast and who they’ll be playing when DuckTales arrives on Disney XD this August: