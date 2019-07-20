‘DuckTales’ to Welcome Darkwing Duck, Rescue Rangers & More Disney Characters

0

During the Disney Channel’s annual panel at San Diego Comic-Con for DuckTales, surprise guest Lin-Manuel Miranda brought some additional surprises to fans in attendance. Miranda voices Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera/Gizmoduck in the acclaimed animated series, and he and his fellow co-stars revealed that they’ll be joined by new arrivals in the rest of Season 2 and the upcoming third season. And they should be rather recognizable characters, especially to 90s kids.

As EW reports, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and the 90s Disney Afternoon’s line-up of characters like Gadget, Chip, Dale, and Monterey Jack from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, older versions of Kit and Molly from TaleSpin, Gosalyn Mallard from Darkwing Duck, and many more will join the party over the rest of Season 2 and in Season 3. We thought that a few more character cameos might be coming to the reboot when Darkwing Duck‘s Drake Mallard and TaleSpin‘s Don Karnage showed up in earlier installments, but we never thought it would be this all-encompassing.

Plus, the Season 2 midseason trailer just arrived to completely blow us away. Watch this majesty in motion and then continue reading for more upcoming character news (some of whom you might spy in this new trailer):

How insane was that?

Now back to the new characters: Daisy Duck might be the biggest change to the original show since she never appeared in that series. She’ll finally get to spend some quality time with Donald and bring an extra dimension to the expanding family show. Additionally, Goofy’s arrival is great enough in its own right, but ::gasp:: dare we hope for Goof Troop reunion? That would almost be too much, but we’ll allow it (especially since the show recently teased the connection).