This Week in Animation: Lin Manuel-Miranda Joins Disney XD’s ‘DuckTales’ as Gizmoduck

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

Animation news was all over the place this week, so I’ll try to organize it here as best I can. If it’s trailers you’re looking for, whether it’s the socioculturally important, traditionally animated feature The Breadwinner or the kid-friendly sequel The Nut Job 2, we’ve got it here. In contemporary takes on classic cartoons, Scooby-Doo and the gang aren’t only getting a LEGO movie, they’ll be part of a crossover with the long-running CW series Supernatural.

If it’s anime news you’re looking for instead, you’ve got a few to pick from: Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is getting a live-action film, while Lupin the 3rd: Part 4 is coming to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim this June, and In This Corner of the World is getting a North American theatrical release this August.

In TV animation, Disney XD’s DuckTales series adds the acclaimed musician Lin-Manuel Miranda in a very fun role, while the music of Steven Universe makes it way to a soundtrack album for the first time. And wile Futurama might not be coming back any time soon, a new mobile game based on the beloved comedy series will be. There’s plenty of movie news, however, with Despicable Me 3 introducing a rebellious new Minion, and a bunch of acquisitions at the ongoing Cannes 2017 film festival. And, in a bit of news that defies convention, the legendary animator Phil Tippett once again needs your help getting the next chapter of his life’s work, Mad God, off the ground.

