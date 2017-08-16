Watch the ‘DuckTales’ Series Premiere in Its Entirety, Woo-oo!

0

Over the weekend, Disney XD unveiled its modern reboot of the classic DuckTales cartoon. The new animated series may have premiered on the cable network, but let’s face it, this is 2017; if you want to get the most eyeballs possible on the nostalgia-friendly reboot, you’re going to want to make it available online. Thankfully that’s exactly what Disney XD did since the 44-minute premiere (sans commercials, thankfully) is now free to watch on YouTube!

I’m glad the DuckTales premiere is up and ready for viewers anywhere and everywhere to watch since it’s a sterling example of how to do a reboot right. It pays homage to the Disney classic from the late 80s (right down to the theme song) while also modernizing it and even improving on some things that needed improvement. You don’t have to look any further than the stellar cast to understand its quality; it includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

Check out the DuckTales premiere here!

Now that you’ve had a chance to check it out, here are a few highlights that stood out to me. I love the fact that Donald Duck, as unintelligible as ever, temporarily lives on a houseboat with his nephews. The trio of Huey, Dewey, and Louie is thankfully much easier to understand thanks to the fact that they carry the bulk of the show’s narrative. The rest of the heavy lifting is done by their “adventure-capitalist” and ludicrously rich Uncle Scrooge, who is much more interesting now that he chases down mythical treasures all over the world and takes his grandnephews along for the ride.

Other character homages and changes are handled quite well, from Mrs. Beakley’s incredibly strong presence as more of a walking conscience than a caretaker to Webby’s role as part of the gang; Launchpad is resigned to being a silly sidekick and a punching bag early on, but hopefully he’ll get some more to do in future episodes. Regardless, the voice cast is fantastic throughout.

There are also some very cool references throughout. As happy as I am to see Glomgold return as the antagonist, I was absolutely thrilled to hear mentions of other “shared tooniverse” locations like Cape Suzette, Saint Canard, and Spoonerville. If Disney XD rolls out plans for reboots of TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck and Goof Troop respectively, well then just take me back to my childhood already because I’m all in.

Perhaps the best moment of the entire premiere was the final stinger that suggests that the Nephews’ parents are going to factor into the story. That’s a big deal for fans who have long wondered just what happened to the missing generation, so hopefully it’s more than fan service!

Did you check out the DuckTales premiere? Are you a new fan or a returning one? Be sure to let us know in the comments!