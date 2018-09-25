‘Fantastic Beasts’ Reveals the Wand Dumbledore Had Before the Elder Wand

0

Here’s an item that will appeal to die-hard Harry Potter fans like myself. As fans know, Dumbledore won the Elder Wand off Gellert Grindelwald when they dueled in 1945, and Dumbledore maintained control of the Elder Wand until his death. Voldemort then took the Elder Wand from Dumbledore’s grave, but the wand never really obeyed him because it was Draco who disarmed Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Eventually the Elder Wand came into Harry Potter’s possession, and he decided to snap it in two and throw it away.

But what wand did Dumbledore use before he came into possession of the Elder Wand? We’ll see it up close in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but I got a nice look at it yesterday during an all-day fan event for the movie. In a presentation of the wands, we got a look at the wands of the major characters including Dumbledore. While there weren’t any details on what the wand “contains” in terms of its magical elements (e.g. unicorn hair, dragon heartstring), it’s still a nice looking prop, and it is befitting of its beloved owner.

Check out Dumbledore’s original wand below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th (click here to see the final trailer), and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: