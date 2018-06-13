Over 20 Images from Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Reveal a Color Cast of Circus Characters

0

If you’re a fan of the 1941, Oscar-winning, animated Disney classic Dumbo, you’re going to find a lot to love in Tim Burton‘s new live-action adaptation. We got our first good look at the film in today’s teaser trailer, but we wanted to take a closer look still. And it’s a good thing we did since the trailer reveals much more than just the title character’s live-action transformation.

For example, Colin Farrell plays former circus star attraction Holt Farrier, who upon closer inspection is revealed to have only one arm. Holt and his children, newcomers Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins, are tasked with carrying for the title newborn by snappily dressed circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito). These images also reveal the treatment of Dumbo’s mother, Mrs. Jumbo, and the separation of the two; it remains to be seen just how far the live-action version will veer from the animated original. For example, there’s a clear nod to the “Pink Elephants on Parade” glimpsed here, but we’re guessing that Dumbo isn’t going to get sauced.

Newcomers to the story include V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), an ambitious and probably duplicitous entrepreneur who wants to make Dumbo and his incredible gifts his star attraction. There’s also the fantastic Eva Green who appears here as aerial artist Colette Marchant. Will Holt and Colette form a partnership that goes beyond the professional? Will Vandevere’s Dreamland attractions prove to be more than it appears? We’ll find out when Dumbo arrives in theaters March 29, 2019.

Check out a selection of images from the Dumbo trailer below: