‘Dumbo’: First Image Revealed as Cast and Release Date Are Confirmed

0

Walt Disney’s classic animated tale Dumbo originally opened on October 23, 1941, before going on to win an Oscar for best scoring of a musical picture along with its nomination for best original song for “Baby Mine.” Disney is hoping to recapture the magic of the original in their live-action version of Dumbo, which will use state-of-the-art visual effects to portray the title character and his four-legged friends. The film’s cast, characters, and release date were confirmed during today’s D23 panel, along with the first image; you can find all of that information below.

Dumbo, now under production at Pinewood Studios and Cardington Studios, will be directed by visionary filmmaker Tim Burton. The film stars Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Danny DeVito, BAFTA Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Eva Green, and introduces Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins in their first film roles. The cast also includes Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Reith. Look for Dumbo to fly into theaters on March 29, 2019.

Check out the first image from the production below:

Here’s Dumbo‘s official synopsis:

Disney’s new live-action feature film “Dumbo” introduces Holt Farrier (Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists Holt to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt’s children (Parker and Hobbins) discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.

Katterli Frauenfelder, Derek Frey, Ehren Kruger and Justin Springer are producing from a screenplay by Kruger. Nigel Gostelow is the executive producer.

The creative team includes cinematographer Ben Davis, BSC, Oscar-winning production designer Rick Heinrichs, four-time Oscar®-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, editor Chris Lebenzon, ACE and BAFTA Award-winning make-up designer Paul Gooch.