Movie Talk: New ‘Dumbo’ Trailer Teases Tim Burton’s Live-Action Adaptation

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk (November 15, 2018), Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Sean O’Connell discuss the following:
- Disney released a new trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Alan Arkin.
- According to Variety, Ella Jay Basco has been cast to play Cassandra Cain aka Batgirl in Birds of Prey and join a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet-Bell and Ewan McGregor.
- Apple has tapped A24 to produce a slate of films for the tech giant.
- Universal Pictures released a new Glass trailer that teases some of the all-out comic book action that will be in the film.