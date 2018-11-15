Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: New ‘Dumbo’ Trailer Teases Tim Burton’s Live-Action Adaptation

by      November 15, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk (November 15, 2018), Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Sean O’Connell discuss the following:

  • Disney released a new trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Alan Arkin.
  • According to Variety, Ella Jay Basco has been cast to play Cassandra Cain aka Batgirl in Birds of Prey and join a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet-Bell and Ewan McGregor.
  • Apple has tapped A24 to produce a slate of films for the tech giant.
  • Universal Pictures released a new Glass trailer that teases some of the all-out comic book action that will be in the film.
