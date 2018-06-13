First Teaser Trailer for ‘Dumbo’ Brings Disney’s Magical Baby Elephant to Life

The first teaser trailer for Disney and director Tim Burton‘s Dumbo is here! The all-new, live-action adventure expands on the beloved classic story where, as Disney puts it, “differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.” It returns to the roots of the classic animated tale which opened October 23, 1941, won an Oscar for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture and was nominated for best original song for “Baby Mine.” Now, the live-action reimagining of Dumbo utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray the title character and many of his four-legged counterparts.
We really only get a good look at Dumbo and his two-legged companions here, but it’s a great first tease for Burton’s vision. Dumbo is adorable and will likely be a heart-breaker when the movie arrives next year. Scripted by Ehren Kruger and starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and, Nico Parker, Burton’s Dumbo opens March 29, 2019.
Check out the first teaser trailer for Dumbo below:
Here’s the official synopsis, followed by a brand-new poster:
From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.
Directed by Tim Burton (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger (“Ophelia,” “Dream House”), and produced by Justin Springer (“TRON: Legacy”), Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Big Eyes”) and Derek Frey (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Frankenweenie”), “Dumbo” flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.