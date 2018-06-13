First Teaser Trailer for ‘Dumbo’ Brings Disney’s Magical Baby Elephant to Life

0

The first teaser trailer for Disney and director Tim Burton‘s Dumbo is here! The all-new, live-action adventure expands on the beloved classic story where, as Disney puts it, “differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.” It returns to the roots of the classic animated tale which opened October 23, 1941, won an Oscar for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture and was nominated for best original song for “Baby Mine.” Now, the live-action reimagining of Dumbo utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray the title character and many of his four-legged counterparts.

We really only get a good look at Dumbo and his two-legged companions here, but it’s a great first tease for Burton’s vision. Dumbo is adorable and will likely be a heart-breaker when the movie arrives next year. Scripted by Ehren Kruger and starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and, Nico Parker, Burton’s Dumbo opens March 29, 2019.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Dumbo below:

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by a brand-new poster: