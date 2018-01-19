Facebook Messenger

Duncan Jones’ ‘Mute’ Finally Gets a Release Date on Netflix

January 19, 2018

It’s been a long road, but Duncan Jones‘ future-set Noir Mute finally has a release date. The Moon and Source Code director has had a long journey with his sci-fi passion project, intended to be his first film, and Netflix will finally release the film on February 23rd.

Alexander Skarsgard stars as a mute bartender who lost the ability to speak after a childhood accident and gets dragged into the “city’s seedy, neon underworld” when his girlfriend (Seyneb Saleh) disappears. Set in the near-future, Mute shares a world with Moon — the second of a trilogy Jones has planned out — and co-stars Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux as a pair of American surgeons who keep popping up in Skarsgard’s investigation.

Jones announced the release date on Twitter and also shared a bit about how his personal “Don Quixote” (nicknamed after Terry Gilliam’s infamously troubled adaptation) finally made it to the finish line. Jones recalls that Mute was intended to be his first film but “it seems everything was against mute ever being made.” He sent the script to Sam Rockwell, who loved it but wanted to play the part of Leo — now played by Skarsgard. Instead, Jones wrote Moon for the actor… which became his first film instead. You can read the rest of the details on Mute‘s journey to the screen in the tweets below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mute:

Set in the near-future, Leo (Alexander Skarsgård) is a bartender living in the pulsing city of Berlin.  Because of a childhood accident, Leo lost the ability to speak and the only good thing in his life is his beautiful girlfriend Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh). When she vanishes without a trace, Leo’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly.  A pair of wise-cracking American surgeons (Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux) are the only recurring clue and Leo is forced to take on this teeming underworld in order to find his love.

