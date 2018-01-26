‘Dundee’ Clip Features Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth In a Stand-Off with Wildlife

0

Someone out there is having a laugh. Rimfire Films’ Dundee movie has been releasing bits and pieces of the supposed films over the last week or so, all leading up to … what? A feature film release starring Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth? A new installment in the once-pop-culture-relevant Crocodile Dundee franchise? Or maybe a big ad buy for Super Bowl LII? Who knows. Well, someone knows, but we don’t know.

So, hedging our bets and hoping that you guys are as curious as we are, we’re bringing you a new “clip” from the Dundee “movie.” Whatever this ends up being, this particular scene features McBride’s Brian Dundee, the estranged American son of Paul Hogan‘s famous character, attempting to put the whammy on a wayward water buffalo. Hemsworth watches from the safety of their vehicle, so I don’t know if he’s supposed to be McBride’s guide or just his casual Aussie pal. If Hogan himself shows up, or other famous Australians like Hugh Jackman or Nicole Kidman, then I might start to pay a little more attention.

Watch this mess below:

Here’s the synopsis via the “film’s” official website:

“Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.”

Here are our previous write-ups which might help to clear some things up: