Shocker: The ‘Dundee’ Movie with Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride Isn’t Real

0

Well it was all a bit of fun while it lasted, but it seems like the weirdo Crocodile Dundee movie that has been marketed as Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, starring Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth, is not really a movie at all. Congrats, doubters! According to The Brisbane Times,

“Industry sources have indicated the teaser – featuring US actor Danny McBride – is part of an advertising campaign for Tourism Australia, set to air during next month’s NFL Super Bowl.”

Tourism Australia has not confirmed anything, replying only with “no comment,” regarding the potential use of public funds for the stunt. It’s also worth noting that Hemsworth is an ambassador for Tourism Australia. The Brisbane Times also mentions that the project isn’t listed on Screen Australia’s upcoming list of releases, and that the director Steve Rogers is an award-winning commercial director. Hmmm!

But, even if it just a lead-up to a commercial, so what? It was a fun diversion, and I’m sure the ad itself will be as well (much like Paul Hogan‘s memorable and super popular 1984 ad, which may explain his comments on the project). Also, check out the action pose on that lil koala. He means business!

You can check out the second teaser trailer below, and we’ll see if anything else is released before the Super Bowl on on Sunday, February 2nd.

Here’s the Dundee synopsis via the website:

“Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.”

(h/t The Playlist)