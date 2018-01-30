‘Dundee’ Cast Trailer Finally Reveals Every Australian Actor You’ve Ever Heard Of

0

For a while there, I was irrationally irritated with the whole premise surrounding the Dundee movie, but now that the full trailer has been revealed, I’m on board. Even if this thing ends up being a short film slapped together for Australia’s tourism industry, it’ll be worthwhile, but I don’t think fans would be too upset if it turned out to be one of the more ridiculous feature films ever made. The premise sees Danny McBride as Brian Dundee, the estranged American son of famed Australian Mick “Crocodile” Dundee (Paul Hogan, who has yet to show up but might be making a Super Bowl LII ad appearance). Brian teams up with every famous Australian in order to track down his missing dad in a story that was likely conceived over a lot of rounds of Fosters.

Also starring Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Ruby Rose, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Luke Bracey, and Jessica Mauboy, Dundee will arrive … soon? Also known as Tourism Australia: Dundee – The Son of a Legend Returns Home, the first time we’ll get a full look at this very silly but enjoyable project is probably during this Sunday’s upcoming Super Bowl, so keep an eye out for it. Of course, we’ll happily share it with you here once it becomes available.

Check out the new trailer for Dundee below and be sure to let us know your thoughts:

DUNDEE. The son of a legend returns home. Starring Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy and Luke Bracey. #DundeeMoviehttps://DundeeMovie.com

Here’s how the official Dundee social media account revealed the star-studded news:

