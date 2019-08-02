Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Delayed as WB Sets Elvis Presley Movie for 2021

0

Warner Bros. has delayed Dune by one month, moving Denis Villeneuve‘s starry epic from Nov. 20, 2020 to Dec. 18, 2020. The studio has also confirmed an IMAX release for the film.

As of now, that puts Dune on a collision course with Sony’s Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland, Steven Spielberg‘s musical West Side Story, and Paramount’s Eddie Murphy comedy Coming 2 America, which will almost certainly move now. In fact, if I was Paramount, I’d move Coming 2 America to the MLK holiday weekend the following month.

Elsewhere, WB has announced it will release Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley movie on Oct. 1, 2021. Austin Butler, who plays Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, is set to star as Elvis, while Tom Hanks will play the King’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The drama “will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America.”

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in an earlier statement. “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Finally, Warner Bros. will unveil an untitled event film on Nov. 20, 2020, so it will be taking over Dune‘s old date. No word on what that project may be.

Timothée Chalamet stars in Dune alongside Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, David Dastmalchian and Zendaya.