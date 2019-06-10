Denis Villeneuve to Direct ‘Dune’ TV Series for WarnerMedia

0

Hold on to your sandworms and huff your spice—I’m sorry, I’ve never read Dune—because Oscar-nominee Denis Villeneuve is going to be expanding Frank Herbert‘s iconic sci-fi novel even further. According to THR, Villeneuve will direct the pilot for Dune: The Sisterhood, a female-focused spinoff series with Legendary Television for WarnerMedia’s still-unnamed streaming service. Prometheus co-writer Jon Spaights, who also collaborated on the script for Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune feature, will pen the TV series.

Set within the intergalactic empire of Dune, The Sisterhood will follow an order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. From THR:

Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Villeneuve’s big-screen Dune adaptation—the second after David Lynch‘s 1984 attempt, a box office bomb—is set to premiere on November 20, 2020. You may remember it as the film that attracted roughly 60% of Hollywood to the cast. Timothee Chalamet stars as the book’s main messiah character, Paul Atreides, alongside a stacked call-list that includes names like Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Stellen Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.

Legendary reportedly has lofty plans for the Dune-iverse, with the feature film and TV series apparently just the beginning of a plan that also includes comic books, video games, and digital content packages.