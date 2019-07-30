‘Game Night’ Directors Eyed to Helm ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

0

The long-in-the-works big-screen adaptation of the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons just took a mighty leap toward actually happening, as Deadline reports Paramount has its eyes on Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley to direct the project. The duo recently co-directed the comedy Game Night, which rules, and also wrote the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which also rules, suggesting that a Dungeons & Dragons movie led by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley would also, in fact, rule.

All the way back in December 2017, Paramount slated its Dungeons & Dragons film to hit theaters on July 23, 2021. Just a few months later, The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay‘s name was floated out there as the likely candidate to take on the project, which obviously isn’t in the cards anymore. (There was also a Warner Bros. adaptation in the works for a while with Ansel Elgort signed on to star.)

As a sword-and-sorcery tabletop game, Dungeons & Dragons has been around since 1974 and is largely credited as the start of fantasy roleplaying games becoming a whole thing. It’s seen an even larger rise in mainstream popularity recently thanks to celebrity participants like Dan Harmon—who has animated a few A-list D&D campaigns on his podcast and series HarmonQuest—Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and Deborah Ann Woll. The last attempt to bring D&D to the screen in big live-action fashion was the 2000 movie directed by Courtney Solomon. Unfortunately, that movie was genuinely goddamn terrible outside of the fact Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons almost became the first person to die on screen from acting too hard. (Honestly, worth a re-watch.)

What do you think? Are Goldstein and Daley the right filmmakers to direct a Dungeons & Dragons movie? And even so, is the Dungeons & Dragons movie ever actually gonna make it to theaters? Let us know your thoughts.