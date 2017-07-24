Enter for a Chance to Win a ‘Dunkirk’ Signed Poster and IMAX Prize Pack

Dunkirk is the latest audience and critical hit from director Christopher Nolan. The true-story WWII film rests at the top of the box office with more than $50 million domestic from its first weekend. If you were one of the many who went opening weekend you’ll probably want to enter our IMAX contest for a chance to win an official prize pack. What do you get? A poster signed by Nolan(!!), Harry Styles, Mark Rylance, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Fionn Whitehead and producer Emma Thomas. That itself is enough for most, but there’s more!
Not only will one US resident win the signed poster, they’ll also win a gold-plated compass, a Dunkirk backpack, a pocket watch and a two-pack of IMAX Movie Money. So how do you enter for a chance to win? It’s simple, just login with your Facebook account or email address below. You can enter more than once by following our various social channels (within the enter portal below, follow the links).
Be sure and check out our review of the film by clicking here. Links to various featurettes about the making of the film in IMAX are below, followed by the official logline. Dunkirk is currently in theaters nationwide.
- Watch ‘Dunkirk’s Christopher Nolan, Harry Styles, and Fionn Whitehead Talk about the Value of Realism
- ‘Dunkirk’: Christopher Nolan Explains How They Pushed IMAX to Its Limit in New Featurette
When 400,000 men couldn’t get home…
home came for them.
From filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy) comes the epic action thriller “Dunkirk.”
Nolan directed “Dunkirk” from his own original screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 65mm film to bring the story to the screen.
“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.
The film’s ensemble cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh (“My Week with Marilyn,” “Hamlet,” “Henry V”), Cillian Murphy (“Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy), Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “Wolf Hall”) and Tom Hardy (“The Revenant,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Inception”).