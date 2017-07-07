‘Dunkirk’: Over 15 New Images Take Us Inside Christopher Nolan’s World War II Film

Warner Bros. has released over 15 new images from Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The film follows the true story Operation Dynamo, the rescue operation that saved hundreds of thousands of British soldiers who were trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Nolan’s approach promises a triptych story where he’ll explore the rescue from land, air, and sea.
The trailers have been harrowing and intense, but I’m particularly eager to see how Nolan takes on a real story. Most of his films try to blend the fantastical with the grounded to some truly stunning results, but with Dunkirk, this is a story that really happened. There are no dueling magicians or dream heists. It’s a different playing field, and it should be interesting to see how Nolan takes on this piece of World War II history.
The film opens July 21st and stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy and Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy.
Here’s the official synopsis for Dunkirk:
When 400,000 men couldn’t get home…
home came for them.
From filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy) comes the epic action thriller “Dunkirk.”
Nolan directed “Dunkirk” from his own original screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 65mm film to bring the story to the screen.
“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.
The film’s ensemble cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh (“My Week with Marilyn,” “Hamlet,” “Henry V”), Cillian Murphy (“Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy), Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “Wolf Hall”) and Tom Hardy (“The Revenant,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Inception”).