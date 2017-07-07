‘Dunkirk’: Over 15 New Images Take Us Inside Christopher Nolan’s World War II Film

0

Warner Bros. has released over 15 new images from Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The film follows the true story Operation Dynamo, the rescue operation that saved hundreds of thousands of British soldiers who were trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Nolan’s approach promises a triptych story where he’ll explore the rescue from land, air, and sea.

The trailers have been harrowing and intense, but I’m particularly eager to see how Nolan takes on a real story. Most of his films try to blend the fantastical with the grounded to some truly stunning results, but with Dunkirk, this is a story that really happened. There are no dueling magicians or dream heists. It’s a different playing field, and it should be interesting to see how Nolan takes on this piece of World War II history.

Check out the Dunkirk images below. The film opens July 21st and stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dunkirk: