New ‘Dunkirk’ Trailer Further Reveals Christopher Nolan’s Tense WWII Film

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Dunkirk, the World War II action-thriller from writer/director Christopher Nolan. The film chronicles the evacuation of Dunkirk, a British military operation that saved 330,000 lives as Allied soldiers were surrounded by German forces. Nolan takes a dialogue-light approach to this film, capturing the evacuation in a triptych narrative that focuses on the battles by air, land, and see. Nolan also reunites with his Interstellar cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema on this history-based follow-up, and the two shot the film entirely with IMAX 65mm film and 65mm large-format photography, promising a moviegoing experience of epic proportions.

It’s rare that I watch a trailer on my computer and think, “Well this is in no way doing the movie justice,” but that’s what I was thinking watching this Dunkirk trailer. It’s one thing to see planes flying around, but you have to extrapolate that into how Nolan is going to capture that in 65mm and IMAX. Think about the opening scene of The Dark Knight Rises, and I think we’re on the right track to how Nolan plans to capture the dizzying aerial battles.

But more than that, I love how different this looks than anything Nolan has done in terms of storytelling. Dunkirk looks like a true ensemble picture with no singular protagonist as he tries to capture the struggles of everyone going through this ordeal. Mark Rylance in particular looks like a heartening presence as an average British citizen who feels it’s his duty to go and save as many people as he can with his tiny boat.

Additionally, it looks like Nolan is pushing the PG-13 rating about as far as it will go. There doesn’t appear to be any gore, but none of the intensity has been diminished.

Watch the new Dunkirk trailer below. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Harry Styles. Dunkirk opens in theaters on July 21st.