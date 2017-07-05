‘Dunkirk’: New Extended TV Spot Is Tense as Heck; Full List of Theaters Showing 70mm Version

0

Warner Bros. has released a new extended TV spot for Dunkirk, and this movie looks intense. Fans have been anticipating Christopher Nolan’s latest for some time now, and we’re merely weeks away from release. While the film chronicles the British military operation that saved 330,000 lives as Allied soldiers were surrounded by German forces, this is very much an “action-thriller” and not necessarily a World War II drama. That aspect has been played up in the marketing materials thus far, and Nolan previously said the movie will be fairly light on dialogue, instead hinging on visuals to tell its story.

Nolan has gotten increasingly bold in his sound design with recent films, especially Interstellar which combined Hans Zimmer’s wonderfully operatic score with some startlingly loud sounds. It looks as though that mix of score and sound will continue to be key to Dunkirk, and I have to wonder if that ticking clock is going to become the central theme throughout the movie. If so, and if this is an action-thriller, it’s entirely possible we’re in for one hell of an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride. This is Nolan’s shortest film since his debut feature Following, and that could be because your nerves just can’t handle two and a half hours of something this tense.

So check out the extended Dunkirk TV spot below at your own risk, followed by a full list of the 100 theaters that will be exhibiting the movie in 70mm—the largest 70mm release in 25 years. Tickets for special 70mm engagements are on sale starting today right here, while tickets for other showings of the film go on sale Friday, July 7th. Dunkirk stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Harry Styles and opens in theaters on July 21st.

