‘Dunkirk’ Teaser Trailer Glimpses Christopher Nolan’s World War II Thriller

A new Dunkirk trailer is upon us! Warner Bros. has released a new trailer tease confirming that the next trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s war thriller will arrive on Friday, May 5, at 9 a.m. PST. As far as teasers go, this one is pretty minimalist. It’s just here to tell us the when and where, and get on with it, which is fine because it’s a Christopher Nolan movie and we’re all going to watch the damn thing anyway. Remember when the Dunkirk Facebook page hosted an hours-long live stream of nothing but a beach and the sound of a ticking clock and we all just sat there and watched it all day like a bunch of suckers?

Based on the pivotal World War II battle, Dunkirk is poised to be one of the year’s biggest hits. Nolan’s got a rare brand that brings a stamp of prestige to bonafide crowd-pleasers. As ever, the filmmaker is keen to play with structure and Dunkirk is designed as a storytelling triptych, told from the point of view of “The air (planes), the land (on the beach) and the sea (the evacuation by the navy),” all of whom had a very different experience. To capture the epic scale, Nolan reunites with his Interstellar cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, and the two shot the film entirely with IMAX 65mm film and 65mm large-format photography. It’s gonna be one hell of a good-looking picture.

Watch the new Dunkirk trailer below. The film stars Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Harry Styles. Dunkirk opens in theaters on July 21, 2017. Watch the trailer tease below and check back on Friday morning for new trailer debut.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dunkirk: