Dwayne Johnson Is “The Man” in Teaser for Netflix’s ‘John Henry & The Statesmen’

0

Because the man does not need sleep to function, Dwayne Johnson has released a teaser trailer for his upcoming Netflix adventure film John Henry and The Statesmen roughly three hours after announcing the project. The film will re-team the box office giant with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan and features a script from The LEGO Ninjago Movie writer Tom Wheeler.

The brief video doesn’t give you much besides the fact Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is The Man (already been confirmed) and that any Johnny Cash adds roughly ten more levels of hype to any footage (also already confirmed). But the film sounds like a winner; Johnson is set to star as folklore legend John Henry, who was said to have beat a steam-powered rock drilling machine in a steel-driving race with his own two hands and a hammer. Johnson will reportedly lead “an ensemble cast of the most popular figures from folklore and legend from all around the world,” making it sound like Netflix might be looking for a franchise-starter similar to recent failed attempts by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Mummy.

Said Johnson in a statement: “Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way. These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography.”

Check out the teaser below. John Henry & The Statesmen is co-produced by Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, with Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas) and Wheeler serving as executive producers.