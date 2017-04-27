Dwayne Johnson Wants Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Jungle Cruise’

0

Among all of Dwayne Johnson‘s many, many projects is Jungle Cruise, a movie adaptation of the fan-favorite Disney Parks theme ride. Johnson has been pretty vocal about the film on social media even though it’s currently in the pre-production phase; no other actors have been announced and no director is currently attached to the script from Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. However, The Rock has a shortlist of directors he’d like to work with, and Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins is on it.

In a profile on Jenkins ahead of her highly anticipated Warner Bros./DC Comics film’s release on June 2nd, AP’s The Big Story also had an aside from Johnson about his desire to bring Jenkins aboard the action-adventure film Jungle Cruise. This would also give Jenkins a foot in Disney’s door, at least for meetings, in a time when that studio is churning out some of the biggest box office performers with substantial budgets backing them. Disney’s been willing, if begrudgingly so, to shell out some big bucks for top tier talent, like Ava DuVernay‘s A Wrinkle in Time. Blockbuster films from female directors are far from the norm, however. DuVernay, Jenkins, Kathryn Bigelow and the like are slowly changing that.

Here’s what Johnson had to say about Jenkins and Jungle Cruise:

“Patty has that really cool edge … I felt like she could be a really cool choice for a movie like ‘Jungle Cruise’,” Johnson said. “Plus, you know what? I’m just a big fan.”

Once upon a time, this movie would have starred Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. With The Rock onboard, it’s clearly a very different beast. Jungle Cruise will be set in the roaring 1920s, as confirmed by Johnson, and the studio will be looking to emulate the success of Johnny Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, saying, “now it’s our turn at bat to take an iconic Disney attraction and hopefully turn it into something dope and cool.” Jenkins, well known for Monster, The Killing, and, of course, Wonder Woman, could certainly help to ensure the female lead of Jungle Cruise is a solid one while also having some fun with The Rock along the way.

