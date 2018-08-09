Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shows off the Impressive ‘Jungle Cruise’ Set in New Video

0

Want to see the kind of stunning, immersive set Disney money can buy? Well, brace yourself for a new behind-the-scenes video from the set of Jungle Cruise, which shows off a peek at the enormous, hand-crafted village built just for the action-adventure blockbuster. Dwayne Johnson stars in the latest Disney film inspired by one of their park rides, taking on the role of a boat captain who takes a sister (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings, and Edgar Ramirez and Jesse Plemons will play the villains.

With every new Dwayne Johnson movie comes a cleverly crafted Dwayne Johnson social media campaign, and the Jungle Cruise push launched at the end of July via a cute video that introduced Blunt and Johnson’s on-screen chemistry. Now, Johnson is showing off the set for their adventures, and it’s really one hell of a display of craftsmanship.

“In 1955 Walt Disney imagined and designed and created the very first Jungle Cruise Ride,” Johnson intros in the new video, setting the stage for the set reveal. “Walt Disney himself was the very first skipper for the very first jungle Cruise ride,” he continues. “It is with honor and reverence that I get an opportunity to play this role and we can show you guys this story. Walt, this one is for you buddy and world, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime,” and with that, Johnson welcomes you to the world of Jungle Cruise, which you can check out in the video below.

Jungle Cruise opens October 11, 2019.