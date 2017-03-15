Dwayne Johnson’s Action Movie ‘Skyscraper’ Sets Release Date for Summer 2018

0

Dwayne Johnson might be an actual machine in human form. The mega movie star now has about a dozen major films in one stage of production or another, though most of them have simply been announced without starting on filming just yet. Those films include sequels for the San Andreas, Fast and Furious, and Journey franchises; comic book adaptations Doc Savage, Black Adam, and Shazam!; the Rampage video game adaptation; and remakes like Big Trouble in Little China, Baywatch, and Jumanji. So what’s another feature film project on the list?

It was announced today that Johnson’s film Skyscraper, previously announced only as a “Die Hard in China” type of film, will now be releasing on July 13, 2018, a prime summertime location for what’s sure to be an action-filled picture. Johnson reteams with his Central Intelligence writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber for the 3D thriller.

Here’s the official word from Universal:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s SKYSCRAPER as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson and Thurber. SKYSCRAPER’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers) and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas) is Co-producer. The film will be released by Universal Pictures.

