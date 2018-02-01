First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ Revealed Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer

0

Get your first glimpse at yet another major movie release from Dwayne Johnson. Dubbed Skyscraper, this action flick sees Johnson as Will Ford, a security expert tasked with managing the risks for the world’s tallest structures. But when China’s newest, tallest, and supposedly safest mega-building catches fire, Ford finds himself beset by danger from all sides. This first teaser video introduces Skyscraper ahead of its full trailer reveal this Super Bowl Sunday, so take a look!

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Skyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller and Chin Han. Look for the world’s biggest building to come crashing down–we assume–on July 13, 2018.

Check out the teaser for Skyscraper below: