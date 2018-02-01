First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ Revealed Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer

Get your first glimpse at yet another major movie release from Dwayne Johnson. Dubbed Skyscraper, this action flick sees Johnson as Will Ford, a security expert tasked with managing the risks for the world’s tallest structures. But when China’s newest, tallest, and supposedly safest mega-building catches fire, Ford finds himself beset by danger from all sides. This first teaser video introduces Skyscraper ahead of its full trailer reveal this Super Bowl Sunday, so take a look!
Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Skyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller and Chin Han. Look for the world’s biggest building to come crashing down–we assume–on July 13, 2018.
Check out the teaser for Skyscraper below:
THIS SUNDAY during the SUPER BOWL you’ll see the first look at our original concept of an idea, @skyscrapermovie A film not based off a franchise, book, ride or existing brand. Just a lil’ crazy idea from writer/director @rawsonthurber that we thought would make a unique, heart stopping, compelling story. THIS SUNDAY during the game, you’ll see first hand the intense heights we’ll take you. #SKYSCRAPER #SUMMER2018 #OriginalFilmmakingLives
Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.
Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence).
Skyscraper’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel) and Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island, Pirates of the Caribbean series). The film will be released by Universal Pictures.