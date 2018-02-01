Facebook Messenger

First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ Revealed Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer

by      February 1, 2018

Get your first glimpse at yet another major movie release from Dwayne Johnson. Dubbed Skyscraper, this action flick sees Johnson as Will Ford, a security expert tasked with managing the risks for the world’s tallest structures. But when China’s newest, tallest, and supposedly safest mega-building catches fire, Ford finds himself beset by danger from all sides. This first teaser video introduces Skyscraper ahead of its full trailer reveal this Super Bowl Sunday, so take a look!

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall ThurberSkyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller and Chin Han. Look for the world’s biggest building to come crashing down–we assume–on July 13, 2018.

Check out the teaser for Skyscraper below:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers.  On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it.  A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

 

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central IntelligenceWe’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San AndreasBaywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San AndreasCentral Intelligence).

 

Skyscraper’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (BaywatchBallers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel) and Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull IslandPirates of the Caribbean series). The film will be released by Universal Pictures.

Image via Legendary Entertainment

Image via Legendary Entertainment

