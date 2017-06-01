Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Dwayne Johnson Rumored for 'The Wolfman' in Universal's Dark Universe

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 1st, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Jeremy Jahns, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Dwayne Johnson rumored for The Wolfman in Universal’s Dark Universe
  • Warner Brothers mulling lawsuit against Dark Universe name at Universal
  • Hailee Steinfeld in talks to headline Bumblebee spin-off
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

