Movie Talk: Dwayne Johnson Rumored for ‘The Wolfman’ in Universal’s Dark Universe

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 1st, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Jeremy Jahns, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Dwayne Johnson rumored for The Wolfman in Universal’s Dark Universe

Warner Brothers mulling lawsuit against Dark Universe name at Universal

Hailee Steinfeld in talks to headline Bumblebee spin-off

First trailer released for The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet

Mail Bag