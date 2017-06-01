Movie Talk: Dwayne Johnson Rumored for ‘The Wolfman’ in Universal’s Dark Universe

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 1st, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Jeremy Jahns, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Dwayne Johnson rumored for The Wolfman in Universal’s Dark Universe
- Warner Brothers mulling lawsuit against Dark Universe name at Universal
- Opening this week – Wonder Woman/Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Hailee Steinfeld in talks to headline Bumblebee spin-off
- First trailer released for The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions