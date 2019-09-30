Dwayne Johnson Ends Alleged Vin Diesel Feud with ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Thank-You Video

0

Is it possible that Dwayne Johnson casually squashed any and all alleged beef with his Fast & Furious franchise co-star Vin Diesel over the weekend? The actors first worked together on 2011’s Fast Five, when Johnson joined the already massive movie franchise. The alleged feud began when, in 2016, Johnson took to Instagram to call out a “candy-ass” he may have been working with on The Fate of the Furious. In the ensuing years, both actors have made potentially shady remarks that have been interpreted as contributions to a simmering feud.

On Saturday, September 28, however, feuding seemed to be the furthest thing from Johnson’s mind when he shared a new video to his Instagram. The Hobbs & Shaw star took a moment from working out to give a shout-out to all of the fans who helped make his and co-star Jason Statham‘s Fast & Furious spinoff a global financial success.

“Last but not least, I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw. I saw your post and I appreciate it. Lauren and I appreciate the wedding congratulations. We send love back. It was a very classy post and I appreciate it, brother.”

But wait! There’s more.

Johnson continued, speaking directly to Diesel and expressing his gratitude for opening up the door to a decade-long partnership within the franchise.

“What a wild ride this is and what a wild ride this has been when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite. As you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could. If I could do that, then I’ve done my job, and now here we are 10 years later, this massively successful buildout and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again, brother, I appreciate your support.”

And then, things took an interesting turn as Johnson closed out his video. In the final part of his shoutout to Diesel, the Hobbs & Shaw star declared:

“And, of course, all roads lead to one thing. I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

Uh, excuse me? Did Johnson just hint at a possible Hobbs cameo in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 movie by mentioning Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto? It would certainly be a fun surprise but with no other word on Johnson coming back, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed on that one.

