E3 2017: Nintendo Drops ‘Metroid Prime 4’, ‘Super Mario Odyssey’, and ‘Zelda’ DLC Trailers

Nintendo continued E3 2017’s series of the top video game presentations today and the company behind Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda did not disappoint. As part of our ongoing coverage of E3, we’ve gathered together some of the most exciting video game trailers from their relatively short spotlight below. Included, you’ll find the teaser for a new Metroid game that’s currently in development, plus a great look at Super Mario Odyssey and the upcoming DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There’s a lot more from the world of Nintendo coming to the Switch, like a new core Pokemon RPG that’s in the works (!), which is good news for owners of the new console.

Here’s a look at the current release info for the following games, many of which have yet to lock down solid dates:

Super Mario Odyssey – October 27, 2017

– October 27, 2017 Metroid Prime 4 – In development

– In development Kirby – 2018

– 2018 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Master Trials DLC June 30, 2017; The Champions’ Ballad DLC Holiday 2017

- Master Trials DLC June 30, 2017; The Champions’ Ballad DLC Holiday 2017 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Holiday 2017

– Holiday 2017 Yoshi – 2018

– 2018 Fire Emblem Warriors – Fall 2017

– Fall 2017 Rocket League – Holiday 2017

The individual trailers follow below, but if you’d like to watch them all in one 25-minute video, scroll all the way down to the Rocket League trailer to find the full Nintendo Spotlight video.