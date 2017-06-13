E3 2017: Sony PlayStation Trailers Unveil ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’, ‘God of War’ and More

0

E3 2017 ongoing event included Sony’s presentation of some of the gaming company’s most hotly anticipated titles and some epic surprises for fans. As part of our ongoing coverage of E3, we’ve gathered together some of the most exciting video game trailers below. Included, you’ll find new titles for Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, plus updated content for Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted. There’s a lot to take in, so sit back and enjoy!

Here’s a look at the current release dates for the following games:

Marvel's Spider-Man – 2018

Destiny 2 – September 6, 2017 (PC: October 24th)

God of War – 2018

FIFA 18 – September 29, 2017

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm – August 31, 2017

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – August 22, 2017

Detroit: Become Human – TBD

Days Gone – TBD

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – September 19, 2017

Call of Duty: WWII – November 3, 2017

