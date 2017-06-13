Facebook Messenger

E3 2017: Sony PlayStation Trailers Unveil 'Marvel's Spider-Man', 'God of War' and More

by      June 13, 2017

E3 2017 ongoing event included Sony’s presentation of some of the gaming company’s most hotly anticipated titles and some epic surprises for fans. As part of our ongoing coverage of E3, we’ve gathered together some of the most exciting video game trailers below. Included, you’ll find new titles for Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, plus updated content for Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted. There’s a lot to take in, so sit back and enjoy!

Here’s a look at the current release dates for the following games:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – 2018
  • Destiny 2 – September 6, 2017 (PC: October 24th)
  • God of War – 2018
  • FIFA 18 – September 29, 2017
  • Life Is Strange: Before the Storm – August 31, 2017
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – August 22, 2017
  • Detroit: Become Human – TBD
  • Days Gone – TBD
  • Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – September 19, 2017
  • Call of Duty: WWII – November 3, 2017

Before we bring you all the trailers and bonus video content, be sure to keep an eye out for our other E3 coverage, provided at the following links:

Check out a selection of the Sony PlayStation trailers below!

