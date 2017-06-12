E3 2017: Ubisoft’s Presentation Brings New ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ Trailer

Our coverage of the ongoing (and technically not-yet-started) E3 2017 continues with a recap of today’s Ubisoft presentation. Arguably the most exciting and entertaining presentation at the expo so far, the media company brought fans new installments in the popular Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises, along with the long-awaited confirmation of the new South Park game. We’ve got all those trailers and more provided for you below!
Here’s a quick look at the video games on display and their release dates:
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - October 17, 2017
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – August 29, 2017
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – October 27, 2017
- The Crew 2 – Early 2018
- Transference – Spring 2018
- Skull & Bones – Fall 2018
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Fall 2018
- Steep: Road to the Olympics Expansion – December 5, 2017
- Far Cry 5 – February 27, 2018
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 – TBD
Oh and if you're a super-fan of Assassin's Creed, there's a Limited Edition of the new game available for $800, so you can take a look at that here. Check out the trailers below and be sure to let us know which ones you're most excited for!