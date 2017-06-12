E3 2017: Ubisoft’s Presentation Brings New ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ Trailer

0

Our coverage of the ongoing (and technically not-yet-started) E3 2017 continues with a recap of today’s Ubisoft presentation. Arguably the most exciting and entertaining presentation at the expo so far, the media company brought fans new installments in the popular Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises, along with the long-awaited confirmation of the new South Park game. We’ve got all those trailers and more provided for you below!

Here’s a quick look at the video games on display and their release dates:

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - October 17, 2017

- October 17, 2017 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – August 29, 2017

– August 29, 2017 Assassin’s Creed Origins – October 27, 2017

– October 27, 2017 The Crew 2 – Early 2018

– Early 2018 Transference – Spring 2018

– Spring 2018 Skull & Bones – Fall 2018

– Fall 2018 Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Fall 2018

– Fall 2018 Steep: Road to the Olympics Expansion – December 5, 2017

– December 5, 2017 Far Cry 5 – February 27, 2018

– February 27, 2018 Beyond Good and Evil 2 – TBD

Before we bring you all the trailers and bonus video content, be sure to keep an eye out for our other E3 coverage, provided at the following links:

Oh and if you’re a super-fan of Assassin’s Creed, there’s a Limited Edition of the new game available for $800, so you can take a look at that here. Check out the trailers below and be sure to let us know which ones you’re most excited for!