Microsoft’s E3 2018 Trailers: ‘Halo: Infinite’, ‘Crackdown 3’, ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’, and More

0

If your preferred system of choice is Xbox One, then you were probably pretty happy with Microsoft’s presentation at E3 2018 this past weekend. The biggest announcement was the inevitable Halo sequel. You know Microsoft is never going to let that cash cow go, but it’s still nice to have the confirmation that Halo 6, officially titled Halo: Infinite (as in, we will make an infinite amount of these games), was on the way. There’s no release date, but fans will wait patiently and probably get a better look at the game at next year’s E3.

There was also the announcement of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a ninja game from the makers of Dark Souls. I am all here for a gorgeous-looking ninja game, and not here whatsoever for a game as punishingly difficult as Dark Souls.

Also, for you Fallout fans out there, we got a new trailer for Fallout 76, a prequel to the other games and an online game set in the hills of West Virginia. If you’re die-hard for the Fallout games, I’m sure you’ve already put in you pre-order although there’s currently no release date yet.

But what did get my attention was a new full trailer for Kingdom Hearts 3, a game I’ve been waiting for since 2006. On the one hand, the story looks ridiculously convoluted and that even playing every single game in the series beforehand may not clear things up. On the other hand, you’re going to new Disney worlds like Frozen,a nd that looks like so much that I don’t even mind that Sora’s English-language voice actor sounds really, really bad! The game also got a January 29, 2019 release date, which is more than okay with me since I’ll be spending a lot of time playing Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption II in the final quarter of 2018.

Check out Microsoft’s E3 trailers below [via Kotaku] for Halo: Infinite, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Fallout 76, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, Crackdown 3, Metro: Exodus, Forza Horizon 4, The Division 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Session, Devil May Cry 5, Dying Light 2, Just Cause 4, Gears of War 5, Tunic, and Cyberpunk 2077.