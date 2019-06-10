E3 2019 Trailers for ‘Psychonauts 2’, ‘Blair Witch’, ‘Deathloop’, ‘Battletoads’, and Many More

0

E3 2019 is underway, which means video game studios giving big presentations where they tout their upcoming games. It’s kind of a bizarre convention of sorts, especially since there some games that get promoted and then for one reason or another never come to fruition. This is rare, but it does happen. More often than not, you’ll see a game at one phase of its development and then the game looks different when it comes out. That’s not a slam against E3; it’s just the natural way of making video games where you find things that do or don’t work and you proceed accordingly.

This year’s E3 also had the announcement of Microsoft’s next Xbox, although they didn’t actually show the thing. They announced some of its specs and why it’s a leap forward from the Xbox One X, but the console, codenamed Project Scarlett, still remains largely under wraps. Still, there was plenty of good stuff to see for this current generation of consoles including new trailer for Psychonauts 2, the intriguing Deathloop from the makers of Dishonored, a game based on The Blair Witch Project, and much more.

Check out some of the major trailers below, and sound off in the comments about which of the games look the best to you.