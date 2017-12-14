‘Early Man’: 25 Things to Know about Aardman’s Stop-Motion Sports Comedy

0

I’ve always been utterly charmed by the films of Aardman Animation, and I’m always eager to see what they’ll do next. From the Wallace & Gromit films to the sly Chicken Run to even their CGI stuff like Flushed Away and Arthur Christmas, their movies feature a warm blend of comedy and heart that always make for a memorable experience. Their latest film, Early Man, seems to follow in that line, and earlier this year, I got to visit Aardman to see the development of the movie.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Early Man, the story follows Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) and his small tribe of simple but well-meaning cavemen. When their land is invaded by the citizens of the Bronze Age, Dug challenges their ruler to a game of the Bronze Age’s most cherished institution, soccer. If Dug’s inexperienced tribe wins, they get to keep their land, but if they lose, they lose everything. Based on what I saw, it’s far more Shaolin Soccer than The Croods.

During my visit to Aardman, I learned 25 cool things about the production. Read on to learn more about Early Man, which opens February 16, 2018. Click here for my interview with director Nick Park.