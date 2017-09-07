‘Early Man’: New Trailer Takes Aardman’s Animation Back in Time

0

A new trailer has arrived for Aardman Animation’s latest stop-motion epic, Early Man. The film takes place during the crossroads between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age, following a young caveman named Dug (Eddie Redmayne) who gets whisked away to a Bronze Age city ruled by Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston). Dug then takes part in a tournament where the future of his cavepeople is on the line.

Aardman always churns out really great, charming films, and it very much looks like this is a melding of a historical epic and a sports movie. Their last feature, Shaun the Sheep Movie, earned rave reviews, and Early Man looks to keep their track record going strong.

Check out the new Early Man trailer below. The film arrives in the UK on January 26th, followed by its US release on February 16th.