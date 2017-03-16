‘Early Man’ Trailer Promises Another Adorable, Funny Film from Aardman

0

Aardman Animation has released the first Early Man trailer. The film follows “courageous caveman hero Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his best friend Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) and his Bronze Age City to save their home.” Of course, as you’ll see from this trailer, Dug’s courage is somewhat questionable as he and his entire family flees from an angry rabbit. Granted, it’s a prehistoric rabbit, but it’s not like it can use tools or anything.

Director Nick Park also provided some details on the supporting cast:

Today we get to meet Dug’s tribe, a loveable bunch of misfits voiced by some exceptional British talent. They’re essentially a group of inept cavemen and women including Treebor, played by Richard Ayoade, a gentle giant scared of his own shadow; Magma, Treebor’s no nonsense mother voiced by Selena Griffiths and Mark Williams as Barry, whose best friend is a rock. Chief Bobnar, voiced by the brilliant Timothy Spall, leads the pack as their long-suffering leader, and father figure to his tribe of idiotic brutes.

There was a time when Aardman was flirting with computer-animation done in their particular style, but it looks like they’ve moved away from stuff like Flushed Away and Arthur Christmas and firmly returned to their claymation roots with The Pirates!, Shaun the Sheep Movie, and now Early Man. It’s a style that works for them, but regardless of medium, their stories are always filled with heart and humor. We’re still a ways off from Early Man, but I’m glad they’re putting it on people’s radar.

Check out the Early Man trailer below. The film is due to open in the U.K. on January 26, 2018 and also features the voice of Maisie Williams. There’s no U.S. release date yet, but it will likely arrive sometime in 2018.