NatGeo WILD Offers an Hour of Earth Day Zen with ‘Symphony for Our World’

There is a lot intense TV coming on Sunday night, including the new season premieres of Westworld and Into the Badlands, and the continuations of Killing Eve and Barry. So before all of that kicks into gear, you might want — and need — to chill out. NatGeo WILD has you covered with Symphony for Our World, a commercial-free event that will feature natural history footage set to an original score by Hans Zimmer‘s Bleeding Fingers Music, and featuring X Ambassadors. Not only will there not be any commercial interruptions, there also won’t be any narration. It’s just an hour of unfettered natural splendor.

Having peeked at the screener for the event, it looks like NatGeo WILD just smartly repackaged a ton of B-roll from other documentaries that they’ve done. And why not? All of it is amazing. Symphony for Our World will be loosely arranged into five parts, covering sea, short, land, mountains, and sky, but the format doesn’t really matter much. It’s a perfect opportunity to just sit down, relax, and watch an hour’s worth of soothing worldly wonders.

You can check out the trailer below, as well as the first two minutes of the special after that. Symphony for Our World premieres Earth Day, Sunday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m. ET on Nat Geo WILD: