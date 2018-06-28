‘Punisher’ Star Among Trio Joining Joe Hill’s ‘NOS4A2′ Horror Series on AMC

0

The Punisher star Ebon Moss-Bachrach is one of three actors who have signed on to play series regulars on AMC’s horror drama NOS4A2 along with Virginia Kull and Olafur Darri Olafsson.

The project is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill, who knows a thing or two about horror as the son of genre icon Stephen King.

NOS4A2 follows a young female artist named Vic McQueen, who discovers she has a supernatural connection with Charlie Manx, a seemingly immortal man who feeds off the souls of children and deposits their remains in a twisted holiday village known as Christmasland. Vic sets out to defeat Manx and rescue his victims while keeping her sanity intact.

Moss-Bachrach and Kull will play Vic’s blue-collar parents, while Olafsson will play Bing Partridge, who Deadline describes as “a hard worker with a mysterious past and an impressionable mind.” Well, color me intrigued!

AMC Studios is producing the series in association with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television. The series was created by Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) who will serve as showrunner and will also executive produce alongside Hill and Tornante’s Lauren Corrao. NOS4A2 is expected to debut sometime next year.

Moss-Bachrach was fantastic as Micro on Netflix’s Punisher, which was a very different role for him than the character he played on HBO’s Girls. He’s represented by UTA and Barking Dog Entertainment.

Kull is a rising actress who has been on my radar for several years, having quietly done solid work in Gracepoint, The Looming Tower and Mr. Mercedes. She also had a recurring role in HBO’s Big Little Lies. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

Olafsson has a busy year ahead of him, as he’ll turn up in a pair of Warner Bros. movies — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Meg, and he also has a role in Lionsgate’s action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. He also has a good thing going with Netflix, having booked the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery after co-starring on the streaming service’s comedy series Lady Dynamite. He’s repped by APA, Gateway Management and Conway van Gelder Grant.