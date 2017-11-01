Ed Harris on ‘Kodachrome’, ‘Westworld’ Season 2, and Needing Financing for His Next Directorial Effort

0

-

One of the many World Premiere films at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Mark Raso’s Kodachrome. Written by Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You) and based on the 2010 New York Times article by A.G. Sulzberger, Kodachrome is a father/son redemption story told during a road trip to get a few rolls of Kodachrome film developed before the world’s last lab closes its doors for good. The thing to know is the father (Ed Harris) is a famous photographer who shoots exclusively on celluloid; he and his son (Jason Sudeikis) haven’t spoken in a decade. The two are only taking this road trip together because Harris’ character is dying, and Sudeikis’ character was promised something that might help his career by going with him. Also along for the journey is Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Harris’ assistant/nurse.

Unlike some films which feature two people who haven’t spoken in years resolving all their differences in the first or second act, Ed Harris plays a real asshole who is difficult to be around. He doesn’t care how he’s treated the people around him even when this might be the last time he can resolve many old grievances. As you might expect, Ed Harris knocks it out of the park with his performance.

Shortly after seeing the film, I sat down with Ed Harris for an extended video interview. He talked about how he got involved with Kodachrome, the way he likes to work on set, how his character doesn’t do the typical 2nd act turn in the film, and a lot more. In addition, with Harris currently filming Westworld Season 2, he talks about how the production of the second season is different from first, if he had any idea the show would be so popular when he signed on, and what it’s like shooting a few different episodes with different crews on the same day. Finally, as a big fan of Harris as a director (he previously helmed Pollock and Appaloosa), I asked what the status was with him directing another feature. He said he’s acquired the rights to The Ploughmen by Kim Zupan and that he’s written the screenplay and wants Stacy Keach for the lead. Unfortunately he doesn’t yet have financing but if it can come together, he’d like to shoot it next year.

Check out what Ed Harris had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Ed Harris: