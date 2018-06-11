Ed Helms on ‘Tag’, Growing up in Atlanta, and Wanting to Be in a Marvel Movie

0

Opening this weekend is director Jeff Tomsic’s comedy, Tag. Written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen, the film is based on a real group of friends that have been playing the same game of Tag for over twenty years and were profiled in the Wall Street Journal article titled, “It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being It,” by Russell Adams. While the movie makes some changes to the amount of people playing and other details, the essence of the story is very much in place. Tag stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner. For more on the film, you can watch the trailer here.

A few days ago at the Los Angeles press junket for Tag, I sat down with Ed Helms for a wide-ranging video interview. He talked about why he wanted to be in Tag, what it was like working with the great ensemble cast, what it was like filming in Atlanta, the challenges of filming with the Phantom ultrahigh-speed camera, and so much more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, we got to talking about superhero movies and Helms revealed how much he’d love to be in a Marvel movie and his love of the Adam West Batman series.

