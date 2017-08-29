Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Ed Skrein Exits ‘Hellboy’ over Whitewashing Concerns

by      August 29, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday August 29th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Ed Skrein drops out of Hellboy over casting controversy
  • Collider debuts an exclusive Blade Runner 2049 short prequel film centering on Jared Leto’s character
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
