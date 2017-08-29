Movie Talk: Ed Skrein Exits ‘Hellboy’ over Whitewashing Concerns

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday August 29th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Ed Skrein drops out of Hellboy over casting controversy
- Collider debuts an exclusive Blade Runner 2049 short prequel film centering on Jared Leto’s character
- Opening this week – Close Encounter of the Third Kind re-release
- First look at Evangeline Lilly as Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp
- First trailer for Killing Gunther
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions