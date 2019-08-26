Eddie Murphy to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in December; Kristen Stewart Returning

0

Saturday Night Live has announced five hosts for its upcoming 45th season, and the big news is that Eddie Murphy will be coming back to host SNL‘s holiday episode on Dec. 21.

Season 45 will premiere on Sept. 28 with Zombieland: Double Tap star Woody Harrelson hosting and 17-year-old Billie Eilish serving as musical guest. The following week will see Fleabag sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge host with musical guest Taylor Swift, and on Oct. 12, Stranger Things star David Harbour will host with musical guest Camila Cabello.

Later on in the season, Kristen Stewart will host the show on Nov. 2, timed to the release of Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot. No musical guests were announced for Stewart’s episode or Murphy’s episode, though executive producer Lorne Michaels has plenty of time to find hot acts, and I imagine there will be no shortage of volunteers for Murphy’s big return to Studio 8H. It will be Murphy’s first time hosting since 1984, the year that Beverly Hills Cop made him a household name. Murphy next stars in the Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, which will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Murphy hasn’t starred in a film in three years, though he did make time to shoot an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, and he’s about to begin shooting Coming 2 America, in which he reprises his role as Prince Akeem.

While Eilish and Cabello have never appeared on SNL before, Swift will be making her third appearance as the show’s musical guest, and the Cats star will perform songs off her new album Lover. The pairing of Swift with Waller-Bridge, who is one of the hottest names in all of entertainment right now between Fleabag, Killing Eve and the James Bond movie No Time to Die, should ensure that SNL‘s ratings will climb following the season premiere.