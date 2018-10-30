Eddie Redmayne in Talks for Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’

0

It was only last week that we learned that Aaron Sorkin was dusting off his old script for The Trial of the Chicago 7 as his next directorial effort, but the cast is already coming together. Last week’s announcement was accompanied by the news that Sacha Baron Cohen is in early talks to play Abbie Hoffman in the true-story drama, and now Variety reports that Eddie Redmayne is also in early talks to speak Sorkinese onscreen.

The film chronicles the titular trial surrounding seven defendants who were arrested following anti-Vietnam War protests that took place in Chicago during the Democratic Convention in 1968. Redmayne will play Tom Hayden, a “radical intellectualist” who was the co-founder of the Students for a Democratic Society and stood trial as one of the seven.

Warner Bros. is looking to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3 next July or so, which means Sorkin’s Trial of the Chicago 7 will likely get before cameras sometime early next year. Indeed, Variety says Redmayne was looking for something “prestige level” as his next project before heading back for Fantastic Beasts 3. He recently completed shooting the Amazon Studios drama The Aeronauts opposite Felicity Jones.

Sorkin initially wrote the screenplay over a decade ago for Steven Spielberg to direct, and while Spielberg moved on to other projects, after seeing Molly’s Game he decided Sorkin should direct the script himself for Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

Sorkin is apparently looking for A-list talent for what’s sure to be a big ensemble, so the Oscar-winning Redmayne is likely just the beginning. As a huge fan of Sorkin’s work, I’m beyond eager to see him tackle a story that combines his penchant for courtroom drama (A Few Good Men) with his talent for politics (The West Wing). Stay tuned on this one.