Edgar Wright on Why He Likes to do a Complicated Shot on the First Day of Filming

It’s hard to make one great movie. But with Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright has shown again and again he’s one of the best directors on our planet and someone that is wildly original and unique. With his latest film, Baby Driver, Wright has taken the crime thriller genre and flipped it on its head by melding a musical, car chases, criminals, and slick heists into one unique movie. I could go on and on about what I loved but the end result is me strongly advising you to see this movie as soon as you can. Not just because it’s great, but because movies like this need to do well to remind the studios original films still matter and not everything needs to be a sequel or part of a huge universe of films.

If you’re not familiar with Baby Driver, it follows Baby (Ansel Elgort), a skilled getaway driver who always listens to music to drown out a hearing impairment he suffered as a child. When he falls for a local waitress (Lily James), he tries to escape from his life of crime. Baby Driver also stars Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

To help promote the film, last week I sat down with Edgar Wright. He talked about making an analogue movie in the digital age, how it’s really the actors on the streets of Atlanta doing the action, why they did the long oner on the first day of filming and how he did the same thing on Shaun of the Dead, why he cut two scenes out of the film, why he wanted Walter Hill to be part of Baby Driver, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about, the official synopsis and some images.

Edgar Wright:

How he’s 5 for 5 with feature films.

How he made an analogue movie in a digital age.

Talks about how it’s really the actors on the streets of Atlanta doing the action.

Talks about doing a very long oner on the first day of filming and how he did the same thing on Shaun of the Dead.

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

Says he has two deleted scenes that he hopes to put on the Blu-ray.

How he got Walter Hill to be in the film and why he wanted him to be part of it.

Here’s the official synopsis for Baby Driver:

A talented, young getaway driver relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss, he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

