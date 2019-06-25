‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Attack the Block’ Stars Round Out Cast of Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

0

Edgar Wright has been busy filming the psychological thriller Last Night in Soho in London for the past month, and today brings word of some exciting new cast members, including actors from Game of Thrones and Attack the Block.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and rising star Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace) star in the film, and we’ve now learned that they’ll be joined by veteran actors Terence Stamp (The Limey), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones) and Rita Tushingham (Doctor Zhivago), as well as Synnøve Karlsen (Medici) and Michael Ajao (Attack the Block).

Wright is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and he’s also producing with longtime collaborator Nira Park, as well as Working Title principals Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Focus Features is co-financing Soho with Film4 and will handle the domestic release of the movie, with Universal Pictures International distributing overseas.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the story is said to take place in two different timelines, and Wright has previously cited Don’t Look Now and Repulsion as influences. Last Night in Soho will also mark Wright’s first time working with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, who famously shot the gorgeous films of Park Chan-wook, such as Oldboy, Stoker and The Handmaiden, as well as Andy Muschietti’s horror hit IT.

Stamp is best known for playing General Zod in Superman and Superman II. He also starred in Steven Soderbergh‘s crime drama The Limey, and he can currently be seen alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery.

Rigg co-starred in the James Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and more recently, she played Olenna Tyrell on HBO’s Game of Thrones. As for Ajao, he’s best known for playing Mayhem in Attack the Block, which was executive produced by Wright.