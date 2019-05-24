Filming Begins on Edgar Wright’s New Movie as First Logo Is Revealed

0

At long last, Edgar Wright is behind the camera on a brand new movie. Granted, it’s only been two years since Baby Driver, but given that Wright is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today, it’s hard not to be a little impatient. Wright took to Twitter and Instagram to share snaps of the first day of filming on his new film Last Night in Soho, which is described as a psychological thriller, and the film’s first logo/promo poster has also been unveiled.

Wright co-wrote the original script alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who wrote on the final season of Penny Dreadful and also penned Sam Mendes’ upcoming WWI film 1917. Plot details for Last Night in Soho are firmly under wraps, but Wright previously cited Don’t Look Now and Repulsion as influences and expressed his desire to make a movie about central London:

“I realized I had never made a film about central London—specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Split and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy leads the cast, with Matt Smith and newcomer Thomasin McKenzie serving as the only other confirmed cast members at the moment. McKenzie’s involvement is particularly exciting, as she’s positively stunning in Debra Granik’s 2018 drama Leave No Trace.

Another point of interest on Last Night in Soho is that it marks Wright’s first time working with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, who famously shot Park Chan-wook’s gorgeous films like Oldboy, Stoker, and the masterful The Handmaiden. He also shot Andy Muschietti’s IT and recently handled DP duties on the upcoming sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. Chung’s use of blacks and reds in particular are striking, and if Last Night in Soho is indeed something of a horror movie, he sounds like a swell fit—especially with a filmmaker as meticulous and specific in his shot composition as Wright. But it’s also a slight bummer, as I’m a huge fan of Bill Pope, who shot Wright’s last three films, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, The World’s End, and Baby Driver.

We’ll no doubt hear more about Last Night in Soho soon, but for now check out the film’s official (but perhaps tentative) logo below via Big Talk Productions’ Rachel Prior, followed by Wright’s own teases.