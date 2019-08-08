Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ Gets 2020 Release Date

0

We now have a release date for the next film from writer-director Edgar Wright. Focus Features has announced that it will release Last Night in Soho in theaters domestically on September 25, 2020, while Universal Pictures will distribute internationally. The only other two films currently scheduled for release that weekend are David Chase’s Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark from Warner Bros. and Universal’s youth choir comedy Praise This.

The original film—which is currently in production in London—was written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns and is described as a London-set psychological thriller, inspired by films like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion. Split and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy is in the lead role, and the ensemble cast includes Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. One of the most exciting aspects of Last Night in Soho? It marks the first time Wright is working with It and The Handmaiden cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung.

If Last Night in Soho is indeed a horror-tinged film, it’ll have some competition at the box office. An untitled Conjuring universe movie hits theaters September 8th, and October 13th will see the release of the sequel Halloween Kills. Still, no one makes films quite like Wright, and I’m incredibly enthused to see what he’s put together with this new movie. Baby Driver marked an exciting step up for him as a director, crafting elaborate car chase sequences set to a pitch-perfect soundtrack, so I’m happy to see him continuing to explore other genres and avenues of filmmaking.

Plus, given that September release date, is it too much to hope for a debut at the Toronto International Film Festival? Fingers crossed.