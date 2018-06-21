Edgar Wright to Tackle 70s Cult Band “Sparks” in New Documentary

0

I know absolutely nothing about “Sparks”, the 70s pop band out of Los Angeles that has achieved cult status in music aficionado circles. That makes Edgar Wright‘s next directorial effort a must-watch for me since his documentary on the musical duo of Ron and Russel Mael explores their 50+ years of work from formation to the current day.

As IndieWire reports, Wright’s next directorial effort will have nothing to do with comic books, variously aged drivers, or blood and ice cream. He’s currently combing the archives to put together decades’ worth of information on “Sparks”, having just shot the band’s concert in May at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. That concert will make its way into the documentary, he said:

“I already shot their London concert in late May. The rest of is it [to be determined] and we’re currently scouring the archives. I have been a fan of them since I saw them on Top Of The Pops in 1979 — and when I had ‘Beat The Clock’ on vinyl.”

Wright is coming off of the biggest hit of his storied career with Baby Driver, a thrice Oscar-nominated picture that’s far and away the biggest box office earner with roughly three times the tally of the next closest picture. Don’t expect the “Sparks” documentary to top it, but as a feature that feeds the soul and creative spirit of Wright and his fans, it should be something to see.

Formed in 1972 by brothers Ron and Russell Mael after an initial pairing in 1968, “Sparks” released their 1971 debut “Halfnelson” (the name of their original duo), 1976’s “Big Beat” and 1979’s “No. 1 in Heaven.” The latter was a collaboration with Giorgio Moroder that mixed rock and synth pop. The band’s album releases continue to this day with 2017’s “Hippopotamus” their 23rd studio album.

The “Sparks” documentary will be a first of this form for Wright, whose producing partner Nira Park is also onboard the project. It’s still early days, so stay tuned for more as we hear it.